Child dies in farming accident

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, a six-year-old boy has died as a result of injuries sustained in a farming accident on the 19000 block of Dewey Lake St. in Cass County’s Volinia Township on Wednesday, June 21.

The six-year-old and two other children were doing some landscaping work around some trees, riding a short distance from one location down the driveway to another location on a skid steer loader.

The six-year-old was injured when he fell from the bucket of the skid steer and was partially run over by the equipment.

