Chieftains shutout Wildcats

THREE RIVERS — The Three Rivers freshmen football team suffered a 14-0 defeat at home Wednesday to Dowagiac.

Dowagiac scored both of its touchdowns in the opening half.

With 4:45 left in the first quarter, Lavarius Davis from Dowagiac scored on a four-yard run. Nate Judd booted the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

Denny White added a nine-yard scoring run for the Chieftains with 2:26 left in the second quarter. Judd added the PAT.

Dowagiac outgained Three Rivers 241-129 in total yardage, including a 200-23 edge on the ground.



