Chief deputy clerk retiring after 42 years with county

CENTREVILLE — Sandra Bowen, St. Joseph County’s chief deputy clerk and the county employee with highest seniority, will be retiring on March 31 after 42 years — all but one of them in the county clerk’s office. Dena Clark will become chief deputy in her place.

After Bowen retires, District Judge Jeff Middleton will rank at the top of the county’s seniority list, with nearly 36 years.

“She’s an awesome person and very dedicated to helping the citizens of St. Joseph County,” county clerk Lindsay Oswald said. “She has done so much for customers over the years.”

Middleton described her as smart, helpful and always respectful to people.

Bowen started at Michigan State University Extension in February of 1975 when Fred Henningsen hired her to do clerical work. In April of the following year, then-county clerk Beverly Burnham hired her into the clerk’s office, and the subsequent clerk, Pattie Bender, promoted her to chief deputy in June 1991. Oswald retained her in that position.

In charge of the circuit court division of the clerk’s office, Bowen helps customers and also does case filing and scanning.

She remembers in her earlier years when the clerk’s general division and court division were not separated, and thus she participated in the election evening process.

