Chamber's IceBreaker event returns home Saturday

THREE RIVERS — After a successful year away from its regular home, the 2022 Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce IceBreaker Silent Auction returns to Three Rivers this Saturday.

One of the big annual fundraisers for the Chamber now in its 20th year, the IceBreaker will return Saturday to the Armstrong Recreation Hall on the corner of Maple Street and Armstrong Boulevard in Three Rivers beginning at 7 p.m. and running until around 10 p.m. The event features a silent auction with items donated by local businesses, a live auction for bigger items, and food catered by Yoder’s Country Market. Tickets are $20, with all proceeds from the event going to the Chamber.

Last year’s event was held at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds in Centreville at an unusual time of the year for the event, early May, due to COVID-19 restrictions at the time. Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Christy Trammell said it was great to return back to where they normally hold the event, as well as the time of year they normally have it.

“Last year, we had to move it to a semi-outdoor facility, which worked out well and we were happy to be able to have it, but we’re happy to be back to February where we might have some ice, and back to the Armstrong Rec Hall where they’ve graciously hosted us for a few years now,” Trammell said. “We’re just happy we can have the event this year.”

The items up for the silent auction this year, Trammell said, have “something for everybody.” They include blackstone griddles, electronics, kitchen equipment, name-brand purses, gift baskets of assorted items, paddleboards, and a lottery basket. She said there will be four tables of silent auction items, each ending at different times, with a live auction segment in between each table closing. The last silent auction table closes at 9:30 p.m.

“It keeps the night rolling, and it ends up going fast as we’re having a good time together,” Trammell said. “It’ll be a fun night.”

Trammell said what makes the event special every year is the community and how they participate in the night.

“The fun thing is we get to see donations from the community from our members, then they come out and support us as well,” Trammell said. “We obviously play a very important role in this community helping out business, so it’s appreciated they come out and support us in this effort to help us continue our operations here as a Chamber of Commerce.”

She added it’s also a chance for the community to get to know other people in the community.

“It’s a great place to meet new people, network, and get some great deals,” Trammell said.

Overall, there’s a lot for people to look forward to with this year’s edition of the IceBreaker.

“People should expect a lively evening with lots of good deals and a fun time had by all,” Trammell said.

