Ceremony remembers local man who died in Pearl Harbor

THREE RIVERS — Dec. 7, 1941. A day that, as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, shall live in infamy.

On that day at 7:55 a.m., the Japanese Imperial Navy attacked the American naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack killed over 2,400 American service members, wounding more than 1,100 others, destroyed 188 aircraft, and sank or damaged eight United States battleships, including the USS Arizona.

About 47 sailors from the state of Michigan were aboard the Arizona. One of them was Ben Shively, a native of Three Rivers, who was honored in a small ceremony at his gravesite in Three Rivers’ Riverside Cemetery Saturday, marking the anniversary of the attack.

Almost a dozen of Shively’s relatives attended the brief ceremony, which has been done for the past several years at 1 p.m. on the anniversary, which is 8 a.m. in Hawaii.

The ceremony featured a reading by American Legion Sergeant of Arms Kent Drake of what the attack was, who Shively was, and ended with a 21-gun salute by the American Legion Honor Detail and taps, played by 15-year-old Beryl Gage of Mendon.

Shively was born on Dec. 24, 1919. In 1938, Drake read, Shively dropped out of high school to join the Navy. After boot camp, he was assigned to the Arizona when it was stationed in Washington, D.C. On Nov. 30, just seven days before the attack, Shively was promoted to Fireman First Class.

“Ben was never found or identified and is listed as interred with the USS Arizona on the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific,” Drake said. “In honor of Benjamin F. Shively, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Three Rivers Post 3019 has officially changed the name to Veterans of Foreign Wars Three Rivers Ben Shively Post 3019.”

Bill Shively, one of Ben Shively’s nephews, said having this ceremony to honor him is “a heck of an honor.” He said having the VFW post named after Ben is also special.

“It’s really nice they did that,” Bill said. “It’s quite an honor having a VFW named after you.”

Even though he never got to meet Ben, as he died eight years before Bill was born, he said he hopes to go to Hawaii someday and visit the memorial for the attack.

Todd Beck, another of Ben’s nephews, said having the ceremony was very appreciated.

“I really appreciate having it,” Beck said. “I think it’s a nice thing to do.”

