Century Bank robbery suspect apprehended

THREE RIVERS —Just after press time Monday night the Three Rivers Police Department notified the Commercial-News it had apprehended a suspect in connection with the robbery committed at Century Bank and Trust in Three Rivers.

Det. Sgt. Sam Smallcombe credited the Three Rivers community for its part in identifying the suspect by way of sharing the story on social media.

“Thank you all for sharing the news across social media, it led to the apprehension of our suspect,” Det. Sgt. Sam Smallcomb said in an interview the Commercial-News Monday evening.

Smallcombe said the story ultimately made its way to family members of the suspect, who contacted the TRPD to ensure the man's safety and that he would be arrested without incident. Smallcombe added that most of the money stolen from Century Bank and Trust was recovered in the process.

Officers were dispatched for a hold-up alarm at the bank sometime Monday afternoon, which is located on 1310 W. Broadway St. The teller who interacted with the suspect told police the suspect gave a note demanding money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left on foot. Officers deployed a K-9 track, which led to a strip mall just to the north, where the track was lost.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld until his arraignment in St. Joseph County District Court.

