Centsible Treasures to close in December

THREE RIVERS — After 18 1/2 years of being in downtown Three Rivers, Centsible Treasures is shutting its doors and closing down shop officially on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Owner Kim Henritzy said as she works to clear out the items in her consignment shop, every purchase is 25 percent off and exclusive items, such as display cases, manikins, clothing racks and book shelves, which are normally not on sale, are now available for purchase.

As sales in Henritzy’s consignment shop started to decrease, simultaneously sales through her E-Bay store started to increase. Therefore, Henritzy said she is going to direct her focus toward her online audience.

“I’ve weathered a lot of storms in this shop and Internet shopping is becoming a lot bigger with the younger crowd, and the older crowd too actually. I couldn’t believe the amount of grandparents saying they bought things on Amazon,” she said.

In addition, Henritzy said she would be using this time to spend with her family.

