Centreville Village Council to look into medical marijuana ordinance

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Village Council passed a motion to begin gathering information on an ordinance allowing a medical marijuana dispensary to operate in Centreville.

Some village council members expressed concerns over issues such as extra policing, and whether or not the village would make money from a dispensary.

“Who is going to police this thing?” Trustee Jeff Johnson asked the board. “You know it’s going to bring a lot more people in.”

Johnson also expressed concerns about how the village could profit from a dispensary. Trustee Mike Sherman said the taxes and fees associated with operating a dispensary would result in money being dispersed back into the community.

Sherman added, “I didn’t t say you’re going to make a lot of money; it’s a revenue stream.”

