Centreville Village Council approves Yoder property split

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Village Council Monday approved a land split between Yoder’s Market and St. Joseph Animal Control with a 4-2 vote.

The split of land had to be approved by the Village before Yoder’s Market owner John Yoder could sell the property to the county, Trustee Richard Thompson said.

Trustees Mike Sherman and Gary McClain voted against the measure. Sherman said the Village sold the land cheap to Yoder and if sold, the Village should gain the profit.

“I think this is a horrible idea, I mean we sold that dirt cheap for a reason, to get it back on the tax roll, so now we're going to vote to allow him to split this and make a huge profit, based on what he paid for it, it is huge,” Sherman said. “{…} This is underhanded, dirty, that is exactly what this is. If anybody should’ve, it should’ve been the Village to profit.”

Sherman said he is worried about how much money the Village will lose in taxes after allowing Yoder to sell the 1.5 acres of land.

