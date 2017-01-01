Centreville Village Council approves water and sewer rate increases

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Village Council approved two resolutions Monday to increase water and sewer rates.

The resolutions authorized increasing the sewer base rate 10 percent effective Jan. 1, 2017, as well as an increase of one percent for sewer and water rates for the next five years, effective Jan. 1, 2018 through Jan. 1, 2022.

The base sewer rate will increase from $14.17 to $15.92 as a result of resolution No. 002-16.

In other business the Board…

•Appointed Trustee Gary McClain as president pro tem and Ramona Metzger as trustee, filling the positions left vacant after Dan Merten’s passing.

•Voted 3-2 in favor of requiring the owner of a haunted house, located on the 200 block of S. Dean, to put away a skeleton and several coffins in her yard until September and October of each year. Trustees Mike Sherman, Jeff Johnson and McClain voted yes, while President Keith Shears and Trustee Steve Quake voted no, stating they saw no issue with the decorations. Trustee Richard Thompson abstained from the vote without specifying why.

•Approved the purchase of a new Tahoe for the Sherriff’s Department in the amount of $3,445.

