Centreville superintendent presents updated strategic plan

CENTREVILLE – Centreville Public Schools Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer presented an update regarding the school district’s Strategic Plan at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The plan, as presented by Lemmer, has five focus areas: Optimizing funds to accomplish more for students, providing high-quality, safe, and clean facilities and transportation, implementing a K-12 support system, supporting students to be ready for life outside the classroom, and to create a positive and inclusive culture for the district.

“Starting at the beginning of the year, part of what (the administration) did was reflect on the strategic plan and have conversations around how we could revise it so we can make our plan meaningful, so that it truly encompasses the work we do day in and day out,” Lemmer said. “These were the five focus areas we narrowed in on.”



