CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Public Schools Board of Education approved a 10-day high school study abroad trip to Italy with art teacher Ashley Rolfe during its board meeting on Monday, March 26.

Incoming freshmen, sophomores, and juniors in the 2018-19 school year will be given the opportunity to explore Venice landmarks and experience guided sightseeing tours of Florence, San Gimignano, Naples, Sorrentine Peninsula, Capri, Pompeii, and Rome through the World Strides program and LEAP! education program.

The trip is scheduled for next year’s Spring Break, from March 28 to April 6, and includes round trip airfare and transportation, traveler assistance, medical and travel insurance, centrally located three- and four-star hotels, daily breakfast and dinner, full time bilingual tour director and local guided tours for about $3,800 per student. In addition, students who partake in this experience will receive three college credits through the cost of the trip.

