Centreville Schools to improve security

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Public Schools Board of Education approved a bid on Monday to upgrade security in the Junior/Senior High School and Middle School over the summer.

After receiving three bids from security companies, the Board of Education approved Unified Security Solutions’ bid which was $20,000 less than its competitors and is trusted by the Intermediate School District’s IT (Information Technology) department, Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer said.

Rather than using keys to enter the district’s buildings, faculty members will be sliding his/her programmed identification badges, or FOB key, for access through a Lenel program, which Lemmer said is similar to the system used at the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.