Centreville receives Midwest grant

Centreville fifth-/sixth-grade teacher Marcy Emmendorfer (right) was presented with a grant from Midwest Energy on Jan. 16 in the amount of $455 to further the use of science kits in the elementary. The grant was presented by Lori Ruff (left) and Midwest Energy board president Topper Barth. After having success with the kits in the upper grades, Emmendorfer applied for the grant to be able to institute the kits in the third grade to enhance the learning and teaching of science for the students. The school expressed appreciation for Emmendorfer applying for the grant and for Midwest Energy’s push to strengthen schools with the grants.