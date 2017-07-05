Centreville Public Schools closed due threat of gun violence

CENTREVILLE — Centreville Public Schools were closed Thursday after police notified the district that “a threat of potential gun violence at the school” was made by two Centreville students.

Superintendent Robert Kuhlman released the following statement regarding the matter:

“Last evening the district was notified by police that a tip had been made on the OK 2 Say tip line concerning the threat of potential gun violence at school by two of our students. The police investigated the threat and determined that the credibility of the threat was low.

“Given the timing of this issue, school was closed on Thursday, May 11 to ensure the safety of our students while enabling police and school officials to complete their respective investigations. Our students’ safety will always be the number one priority of Centreville Public Schools.”

Centreville Public Schools were also closed today.