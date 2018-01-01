Centreville NHS hosts first Spring Carnival and Expo

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville High School National Honor Society hosted a Spring Carnival and Expo with area businesses and organizations in attendance on Saturday, March 24.

A variety of businesses and organizations, such as Michigan National Guard, Premier Jewelry, and CentreHub in Centreville, were given the opportunity to interact with potential consumers, while NHS raises funds for the Centreville High School’s chapter.

“A lot of different areas and communities are represented. It is a way they can talk to potential consumers. They can show their products and get some recognition, so people know what is being sold right in their community,” Sarah Dickman, Centreville’s NHS adviser and high school’s counselor, said.



