Centreville Lions Club flips pancakes to raise funds

NOTTAWA — Centreville Lions Club hosted a pancake fundraiser at the Nottawa Community School (NCS) on Saturday, June 3.

The fundraiser aimed to help expand the school’s playground, and fund future field trips and activities for their students.

“There are pieces we can add on (to the playground) and field trips we can fund but it is never the highest priority. Always educating students comes first. This is all just for the students,” NCS Superintendent and Principal Ruth Rowe said.

NCS students, as well as members of the community and the Centreville Lions Club volunteered to help with pancake making and fundraising, serving around 250 people.

The hungry participants arrived at a steady pace.

Rowe said a donation wasn’t required to partake in the event. She said the community is “a family,” so whoever was hungry could stop by for a few pancakes and sausages, regardless of whether they provided a donation.

“Even though we are a public school, because of the depth of families who come here, through all the generations with the Stone School too, our school is a family,” Rowe said.

