Centreville Lions Club donation furthers Nightlock project

CENTREVILLE – Centreville schools are on the path to active shooter safety following a donation by the Centreville Lions Club to a St. Joseph County United Way project aiming to protect students countywide through installation of Nightlock Lockdowns, or classroom door barricades that allow a teacher to immediately lock the door from inside the classroom.

“My board of directors has committed that if a community raises half of the money, we will match it,” said Kelly Hostetler, executive director of the St. Joseph County United Way. Colon Community Schools has already done so, and Centreville and Burr Oak are in process.

The ability to lock down from inside the classroom eliminates exposure during a hostile intruder situation. The device anchors securely to the floor and, using the strength of the floor, can withstand 1,500 pounds of force. On a conventional classroom door, an intruder or active shooter can break a door window, reach in and gain access to the door knob lever to open the door. But with the Nightlock Lockdown at the floor level, it is out of reach. The locking handles can be stored in a secure location within the classroom or office. A Wall Box is provided with each unit, and can be positioned anywhere in the room for quick access to the handle in case of a lockdown event.

