Centreville HS to begin repairs following front-end loader incident

CENTREVILLE — Sometime before 7 a.m. Thursday morning, a vandal drove a front-end loader into the side of Centreville High School. The incident resulted in damage to a wall and window near the principal’s office.

The front-end loader was left onsite overnight due to construction being conducted in the school parking lot. The St. Joseph County Sherriff’s Department is investigating the incident.

“We’re not really sure what time this occurred at but we found the front-end loader had been driven into the building sometime prior to seven o’clock in the morning,” Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer said.

“From there we contacted the police and they started investigating right away. We have a lot of construction that’s going on right now, so luckily we had the support of our construction manager, a structural engineer, and all of the other trades we have onsite right now, to kind of help us with responding to the situation.”

Lemmer said repairs would be completed before the upcoming school year.

“Fortunately, given the extent of the damage, we’re going to be able to have everything fixed, the wall rebuilt and everything put back together in time for school to start.”

The parking lot project won’t be delayed, according to Lemmer, and masons will be onsite Monday to begin rebuilding the wall.

“Next week, on Monday, we’ll have some masons working on the brick wall and getting that back in place,” she said.

“The building is structurally sound. We put in supports last night after removing the front-end loader from the building, just to reinforce everything and make sure that it was secure, until those tradesmen are able to get started on the wall.”

Lemmer said she is grateful no one was harmed.

“We’re so grateful that there’s nobody hurt. That’s the optimism in all of this, that nobody got hurt.”

