Centreville FFA students receive awards
LANSING — The Centreville FFA attended the State FFA Convention last week at Michigan State University. The activities that the students participated in and awards they received are as follows.
Competing in talent: Andy Rambadt
Playing in the state FFA Band: Sierra Hensell, Regan Monnett, Jacob Overholt, Gaily Peet
Academic Excellence: Cheyenne Campbell, Mary Ann Houts, Mariah Jansen, Regan Monnett, Lauren Oke, Andrew Rambadt, Kaitlyn Slocum
Outstanding Junior: Kolton Beachey, Devyn Begley, Wendi Cripe, Montanna Eling, Kirsten Hills, Mariah Jansen, Adrianna Jury, Shawn McNamara, Ashley Morell, Sabrina Nelson, Lauren Oke, Desiree Sefcsik, Kaitlyn Slocum, Andrew Stevens, Austin Trofimovas, Jacob Turner, Megan Wisk, Joshua Yoder
Delegates who did chapter business and went to represent FFA to the capital: Mariah Jansen, Desiree Sefcsik
Vet placement proficiency winner: Cheyenne Campbell
State FFA Degree: Cheyenne Campbell, Mary Ann Houts, Gaily Peet, Tricia Taylor
State FFA Degree Top Six: Cheyenne Campbell, Gold Award
Courtesy Corps Students: Kiersten Blow, Christen Heath
Challenge 24 Scholarship and Conference (an award for students desiring to be ag teachers): Shawn McNamara