Centreville FFA students receive awards

LANSING — The Centreville FFA attended the State FFA Convention last week at Michigan State University. The activities that the students participated in and awards they received are as follows.

Competing in talent: Andy Rambadt

Playing in the state FFA Band: Sierra Hensell, Regan Monnett, Jacob Overholt, Gaily Peet

Academic Excellence: Cheyenne Campbell, Mary Ann Houts, Mariah Jansen, Regan Monnett, Lauren Oke, Andrew Rambadt, Kaitlyn Slocum

Outstanding Junior: Kolton Beachey, Devyn Begley, Wendi Cripe, Montanna Eling, Kirsten Hills, Mariah Jansen, Adrianna Jury, Shawn McNamara, Ashley Morell, Sabrina Nelson, Lauren Oke, Desiree Sefcsik, Kaitlyn Slocum, Andrew Stevens, Austin Trofimovas, Jacob Turner, Megan Wisk, Joshua Yoder

Delegates who did chapter business and went to represent FFA to the capital: Mariah Jansen, Desiree Sefcsik

Vet placement proficiency winner: Cheyenne Campbell

State FFA Degree: Cheyenne Campbell, Mary Ann Houts, Gaily Peet, Tricia Taylor

State FFA Degree Top Six: Cheyenne Campbell, Gold Award

Courtesy Corps Students: Kiersten Blow, Christen Heath

Challenge 24 Scholarship and Conference (an award for students desiring to be ag teachers): Shawn McNamara