Centreville Covered Bridge Days are back

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Covered Bridge Days filled the streets of downtown Centreville with games, entertainment, treats, crafts, and more, on Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16.

Events such as the River Country Has Talent Contest, the classic car show, and a corn hole and euchre tournament showcased this year.

Member of the Covered Bridge Days committee, Lori Templin, said a lot of the activities and events this year had a purpose, collecting money for different charities and organizations in the local area.

Templin said after the Covered Bridge Days was canceled a few years ago, she wanted to become involved and give back to the community.

“That is when I first got involved in the days. They canceled the event and I thought it was a tragedy. I wanted it to be a fundraising event so we can take pride in it and give back to the community,” Templin said.

Around Centreville, participants were able to donate to various causes if interested. Templin said proceeds from the event directly go to reliable, local charities.

She said collections from the corn hole tournament assisted with the local charity, Stacy’s Kicks for Kids which provides free shoes to children. Donations from the live street music assisted with Building Hope Free Store, a free clothing store in downtown Centreville? Proceeds from the euchre tournament was collected by the United Way and Covered Bridge Days themed tee shirt sales benefitted the Centreville Food Pantry.

“I choice these charities after collecting some feedback from the people. They really wanted to concentrate on local businesses and such,” Templin said.

She said another main point of interest this year was entertaining the children. Events such as the bounce house, Rick Landsdale the magical balloon guy, face painting, and a craft table, that taught children how to make “gypsy birds” out of clothespins engaged the kids.

Sponsors assisted with making these events free for children because Templin said it is really important to make the Covered Bridge Days a family fun event.

“We have a lot of fun things here for kids to do. I really wanted it to be fun for the kids and I can’t thank the sponsors enough for helping to make it free of charge,” Templin said.

Another fundraising event was the classic car show. Member of the Covered Bridge Days committee, Jenny Koski, said 59 classic cars lined the streets of downtown Centreville, about the same amount as last year.

Instead of charging a regular fee to participate, the committee decided to ask for donations. The car show donated their proceeds towards the Veterans Transition House in Centreville.

“Cathy [Hopkins, member of the Covered Bridge days committee] organized our show. Her son is active in the military and she is very dedicated to veterans so she wanted to help and assist as much as she could,” Koski said.

