Centreville BOE plans for increased enrollment

CENTREVILLE — On Monday, August 28, the Centreville Public Schools Board of Education discussed a proposal for new hires and extended recess and lunch hours in order to adjust to the projected increase in enrollment at the elementary school.

Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer said the board initially approved a budget based on a projected enrollment of 770 students, but Lemmer’s proposal adjusts to an estimate of 810 students. She said with the increase of enrollment, scheduling for students becomes difficult.

“While the enrollment projections is similar to what they were last year for the junior/senior high school, they are much higher at the elementary level,” Lemmer said. “So it makes it difficult from the perspective of scheduling and holding up our end of the bargain in terms of the contract that we have with teachers, because there are not enough specials available for the sessions of classes that we have.”

