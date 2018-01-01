Centreville BOE offers thoughts on CTE funding

CENTREVILLE —St. Joseph County Intermediate School District Superintendent Teresa Belote met with the Centreville Public Schools Board of Education for guidance on how the ISD should go forward with CTE (Career and Technical Education) funding on Monday, March 26.

Belote said she is partaking in a “listening tour” to seek guidance and opinions from local boards, specifically on ways to maximize resources in order to meet individual needs of the local districts and opinions on which route to take for CTE funding.

After the ISD did not receive a majority decision from the nine local school districts on the proposed Enhancement Millage of 2.7 mills for 15 years in order to construct a CTE center at Glen Oaks Community College, Belote said she defaulted to take no action on additional CTE funding.



Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.