Centreville BOE offers superintendent position to Lemmer

By Alek Frost

Staff Writer

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Public Schools Board of Education Saturday voted in favor of offering its superintendent position to Stephanie Lemmer, the Director of Head Start at Kalamazoo RESA, contingent upon a contract agreement.

The Board conducted its final interviews Saturday with Lemmer and Litchfield Superintendent Dr. Corey Helgesen, before making its final decision. Prior to offering the position to Lemmer, the Board got input and feedback from members of the public who attended the meeting, and discussed contract details.

Following the vote, Rod Green, who has been assisting Centreville with its superintendent search, called Lemmer and offered her the position on behalf of the Board. Lemmer verbally agreed to an offer of $107,000 annually for three years, with $2,000 for moving expenses, and the potential for an additional $2,000 annually in merit pay.

The amount of merit pay Lemmer will receive each year will be determined during an annual superintendent evaluation, based on mutually agreed upon goals. The contract is still being finalized, and will be presented to the Board for approval at its next meeting on Monday, March 27. Once the contract is finalized and approved by the Board, Lemmer can start on July 1.

Lemmer said she felt excited and honored after agreeing to fill the vacancy left by the district’s current Superintendent Robert Kuhlman, who announced his retirement in November.

“I feel extremely honored and excited to have been selected as the next superintendent for the students and parents, and the staff and community of Centreville Public Schools,” she said. “I was really impressed with the school board, their questions and their desire to find the perfect fit for their district. So I’m really excited to have been chosen to fill those shoes for them, and I really look forward to working together to continue to find and create innovative solutions for students of Centreville Public Schools.”

See Monday's print or e-edition of the Commercial-News for the full article.