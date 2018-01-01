Centreville BOE members balk at baseball fieldwork

CENTREVILLE — Multiple members of the Centreville Public Schools Board of Education aired their grievances on the drainage work done on the high school baseball field during their meeting Monday.

The issue came up during a board discussion on a request for payment from Landscape Design Services of Holland, Mich., the contractors working on the project. Two invoices were presented to the board for approval: One for $25,000 for work completed in November of 2018, and a second for $9,500 for work completed in April. Board President Jeff Troyer said the payment would come from phase two of bond funds for the district.

After the motion was made and seconded, Trustee Jackie Bowen began discussion of the project by asking about the scope and expectation of the work that was supposed to be done. Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer said the project has been completed “according to the contract,” with dried-out sod being replaced and some additional maintenance work that needs to be done off to the side of the field.

“Those spots have been discussed with Herb [Pearrow, Centreville Public Schools Maintenance and Custodial Supervisor] and the project manager from Landscape Design Services to discuss who’s doing what,” Lemmer said.

Lemmer noted there is still $15,000 left for the project, calling the motion on the table “substantial completion payment.” Lemmer said the remainder of the funds won’t be billed or paid until the project is “successfully done.”

Bowen said the field “looks pretty crappy” at the moment.

