CENTREVILLE – Centreville’s Board of Education held a public hearing before their meeting Tuesday to discuss the General Fund and Food Service budgets for the 2019-20 school year.

The presentation, made by Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer, started first with the proposed General Fund budget. The projected total revenue the district is slated to have would be $8,509,028, an increase of over $181,000 from the final 2018-19 budget. The difference comes from a $182,000 increase in state aid, and a less than $1,000 decrease in local revenue.

One the other side, the district is projected to have $8,373,237 in expenditures for 2019-20, an increase of $6,700 from 2018-19. This includes per pupil costs increasing by $21,000, an increase in instructional staff costs by $8,000, and an increase in technology costs by $15,000 to $160,321. School administration costs would decrease by $15,000, business costs would decrease by $25,000 to $156,275, and a decrease of $5,000 in operations/maintenance costs to $833,376.

Lemmer said the technology cost increase is due to an increase in the cost of those services provided by the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District. The increase in per-pupil costs is based on a projection that would maintain the district’s 96 percent retention rate and give the district 836 students at the start of the 2019-20 school year.

Overall, the total revenues over expenditures for the district would come to $135,792, putting them in the black for the school year. The fund balance would be projected to increase by that amount at the end of the year to $1,390,237.

For the 2019-20 Food Service budget, the projected revenue would be $422,079, a $27,000 decrease from the 2018-19 school year. A lack of adjustment needed with revenues from the state precipitated the $9,000 decrease in state aid, as well as a $18,000 decrease in revenues from other sources due to not having to bill quarterly for a food service director.

The district is projected to have $411,719 in expenditures for the upcoming year, an increase of over $2,000 from 2018-19. There are major shifts in the budget from salaries and employee benefits to contracted services due to contracting lunch services with Chartwells. Lemmer said that one lunchroom employee would be kept on payroll, while the other employees would be paid through Chartwells.

