Centreville BOE holds community forum on superintendent search

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Board of Education Tuesday held a special meeting to gather community input on the district’s superintendent search.

Rod Green, who is assisting Centreville with its search, reviewed stakeholder input, as well as the details of the superintendent contract with the Board and helped fine tune the candidate profile.

Green said that on Jan. 10 he met face-to-face with 35 people, which included teachers, administrators, support staff and students, to gather their input. He asked each individual to explain what they were proud of about Centreville Public Schools, what major challenges the district will be faced with in the next three to five years, what background would they like the new superintendent to have and to describe the qualities they believe are important at the position.

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.