Centreville BOE to evaluate maintenance on greenhouse

CENTREVILLE — Members of the Centreville Future Farmers of America (FFA) Alumni confronted the Centreville Public Schools Board of Education on maintenance issues regarding the school’s greenhouse on Monday, Aug. 27.

Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer said the greenhouse was purchased through the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District’s CTE (Career and Technical Education) Consortium for students to utilize towards their Agriculture Studies. The advanced greenhouse kit that was purchased includes “all the bells and whistles” and does not require the typical plumbing and electrical hookups, which led to problems during installation. The FFA Alumni offered volunteers to assist, but also asked for finances towards the project.



