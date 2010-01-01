Centreville BOE bids farewell to longtime superintendent

CENTREVILLE — On Monday, June 26, the Centreville Board of Education bid farewell to the district’s longtime Superintendent Robert Kuhlman, who is retiring on June 30, after seven years with Centreville Public Schools.

The Board celebrated Kuhlman’s impending retirement with an open house prior to Monday’s board meeting, and recognized Kuhlman’s years of service during the meeting.

Kuhlman began his seven years with the district as dual superintendent of both Centreville Public Schools and Mendon Community Schools in 2010, before serving the last two years exclusively as Centreville’s superintendent. Kuhlman called Centreville “a very special place.”

“This is a very special place and it’s special because of the relationship between families, community and the school,” he said. “That’s what makes for a successful district and it’s certainly the case here. We have great parent support, we have a committed staff and a focused Board that always does what’s in the best interest of our students and families.”

