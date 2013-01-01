Centreville BOE approves resolution to sell bonds

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Public Schools Board of Education passed a resolution to accept a bid from Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc. for the sale of bonds for the second phase of its “2013 Bond Project,” during its meeting on Monday, April 24.

The Board approved issuing the second series of bond funds for the “2013 Bond Project” in the amount of $3,540,000 on Feb. 27, 2017, and Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., a financial services firm from Milwaukee, Wisc., entered the lowest interest cost bid for the purchase of the bonds with an average interest rate of 2.540609 percent. For the aggregate principal amount of $3,540,000, the firm agreed to pay $3,681,819.85 plus accrued interest from the date of issue to the date of delivery.

Centreville Public Schools received a total of four bids, with Northland Securities, Inc., Fifth Third Securities, Inc. and BOK Financial Securities, Inc. also submitting bids. Voters originally backed the bond project on Nov. 5, 2013 in the amount of $12.8 million.

