Centreville BOE approves Lemmer’s contract

CENTREVILLE — The Centreville Public Schools Board of Education Monday approved the contract of incoming Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.

Lemmer, who is currently Director of Head Start at Kalamazoo RESA, verbally accepted an offer on March 18 worth $107,000 annually for three years, with $2,000 for moving expenses, and the potential for an additional $2,000 annually in merit pay. She will replace current Superintendent Robert Kuhlman on July 1, who announced his retirement last November.

In other business the Board…

•Voted in favor of sending NEOLA policy “po3120.08” to the district’s policy committee for discussion and review. The policy pertains to employment of personnel for co-curricular/extra-curricular activities, and states “applications for employment will not be accepted from any current District Board member. If a Board member wishes to apply for a position, his/her resignation must be accepted by the board prior to submitting an application.”

