Centreville Board of Education discusses athletic code, baseball field project

CENTREVILLE – The Centreville Board of Education discussed two hot-button issues regarding the district’s athletic program during a work session on Monday.

In a closed session, the Board discussed a legal opinion on the high school’s athletic code, which came into question in the Board’s previous meeting on March 26. During that meeting, it was revealed that a student-athlete had committed a “major violation” according to the school board’s policy, which led to school administration suspending the student-athlete from 20 percent of the next regular sports season.

However, the suspension was lifted when it was revealed the student-athlete did not sign the athletic code at the beginning of the season, and that there was nothing in board policy that allowed them to suspend a student-athlete from games. The situation led the board to discuss potentially changing the athletic code to match board policy.

No details were given about the legal opinion from the closed session.

Another topic discussed at Monday’s meeting was the drainage project for the baseball field. Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer said the project would begin soon, and will last for three to four weeks. The project would include both laser grading of the field and installing a new drainage system for the outfield. The baseball team will be using another field while the work is going on.

