Centreville Board of Education debates handbook, athletic pledge discrepancies

CENTREVILLE – The Centreville Board of Education took up the issue of “inconsistencies” in discipline requirements between the student handbook and the school district’s athletic pledge in their meeting on Monday.

The topic stems from an issue regarding a Centreville student-athlete who was suspended from school due to what Board President Jeff Troyer called a “major violation” in board policy, which resulted in the student getting a school suspension and a 20 percent suspension for the next sport regular season. While no official word was given on what exactly the violation was, references to the district’s policy on vaping was discussed later on in the meeting.

