Centreville Antique and Vintage Market held

CENTREVILLE — The St. Joseph County Grange Fairgrounds in Centreville was packed with people, antiques, and hidden treasurers during the Centreville Antique and Vintage Market on Sunday, July 9.

Event staff member Celeste Denruyter said nearly 75 vendors gathered to fill the site with stands indoors and outdoors. She said the event started in the 1960s and although “new dealers are always welcomed,” at least half of the vendors have participated in the event previously.

“All the dealers here work together, they get along great and we’ve known each other for years. We are basically all on the same circuit,” Denruyter said.

Vendors arranged their stands which showed many different antiques and vintage items, such as sports signs, toy cars, fishing poles and tackle boxes, furniture, glassware, flags, jewelry, and more.

Many of the vendors, and those looking to purchase these items, have been interested in antiquing for many years. Melody Swarthout, who is originally from Chicago, said her parents taught her the ways of antiquing, and since then she has started a business selling antiques from her basement in Athens.

“I grew up doing this. I call it a gift, if you grew up learning about antiques. I got it from my parents, they taught me everything there is to know, but somehow I am still learning,” Swarthout said.

Mark Currier of Hastings said antiquing was also passed down through generations of his family. He said after the passing of relatives, he inherited their collections and now owns loads of antiques.