Centreville’s softball, baseball fields to be upgraded

CENTREVILLE — On Monday, Oct. 23, the Centreville Board of Education voted to allocate funds to begin upgrading the high school’s varsity baseball field, specifically to improve drainage, and the varsity and junior varsity softball field.

Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer said the project would include upgrading the basic drainage and tiling of the varsity baseball field, and laser grading and laser cutting of the baseball and softball fields, with richer soil to ultimately improve usability.

Trustee Larry Walton expressed concerns about where runoff water from the fields will collect, saying excess water from the fields could harm other structures on the property, including the track field. President Heather Bright agreed and said, “It is just something to think about.”

“It could affect cross country, it could affect track, so the thought of the other sports and where the water goes. Cross country they are running through there and what if now they have a water issue, so now baseball/softball have a water issue, cross country has a water issue. It is just something to think about, to be considerate of our other sports teams as well,” Bright said.

“But we need to do something. This is the best solution that we have right now. We haven’t been budgeting for the maintenance of those fields. It is time that we start looking at it and start solving the problem and then maintain. We have to start somewhere.”

Lemmer said the project is estimated to cost $79,062 and suggested the board should allocate $47,000 from the bond fund, leaving $32,062 to be taken from the general fund, and potentially considering fundraising efforts to help fund the project. She said she is brainstorming fundraising ideas from an administrative level and with “community-wide effort,” not to “negate what the kids are already doing.”

