Centre Hub promotes positivity in Centreville

Centre Hub makes an impact, not only on downtown Centreville, but also on the owner herself.

The Centre Hub opened Friday, June 2, with an interesting bunch of amenities. The business offers their artist-loving clientele a variety of handmade arts and crafts made by owner Michelle Haidl and other local vendors in the area, while also serving light fare for breakfast and lunch, Michigan-made ice cream and fresh baked goods for those with a sweet tooth.

“The goal is just to give the people in the community a place to go, a friendly atmosphere, excellent coffee and just a place to sit and chit chat,” Haidl said.

