Park Elementary first graders took a field trip to Carnegie Center for the Arts on Friday, May 19 in downtown Three Rivers. Students perused the 32nd Annual “Celebration of the Visual Arts” showcase, which features “the creative talents of pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students from Three Rivers Community Schools,” as well as Immaculate Conception Catholic School. #1, First grade teacher Lindsay Bobell (left) and first grader Ella Jacobs, 7, look at sculptures made by Park Elementary students on Friday, May 19. #2, First grader Lucian Swartz, 7, points at art made by Three Rivers Middle School students on Friday, May 19.

Commercial-News/Alek Frost