Celebrating one year

The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging celebrated the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Sturgis Enrichment Center on Tuesday, April 11. Seniors and other guests were treated to cake and ice cream, and Executive Director Tim Stoll spoke about the growth that has taken place at the Center, located at 306 N. Franks Avenue, in the past year. In the picture from left to right is COA Advisory Board Member Steve Boland, COA Advisory Board Member Barb Fisher, COA Advisory Board Member and County Commissioner Allen Balog, and Mr. Stoll. Also in attendance but not in the picture was COA Advisory Board Member Don Eaton.