“We’re going to celebrate the Lord and the diversity of our community,” New Hope Assembly pastor Steve Miller said as he introduced the Three Rivers High School Aristocrats under the direction of Joel Moore as well as the Michigan Nightingales from Kalamazoo for a concert Sunday, March 5. Here, the Aristocrats sing “Sisi Ni Moja” (Swahili for “We are One”) and the Michigan Nightingales sing about how “You Can’t Hurry God.”