Celebrating a German Christmas

The Three Rivers German Band, directed by Dave McKeith, held their 20th annual holiday concert, titled “How to Celebrate Christmas in Germany” at the Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers Saturday. The band played a number of festive songs, with most of them associated with different Christmas traditions in Germany, such as advent wreaths, St. Nicholas Day, and the Christmas Pickle. The band was also joined by the duo of David and David, who sang and played holiday songs. Children were also able to visit Santa Claus before the performance, and door prizes were given away to audience members.