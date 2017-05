Label Shopper store manager Matt Cowsert cuts the ribbon in celebration of the store’s four-year anniversary. Members of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce (from left to right) board members Mary Beth Fleury and Steve Miller, ambassadors Christy Linn and Kathy Stiver, president and CEO Christy Trammell, and ambassadors Lisa Ludwig and Sabrina Helland accompany Cowsert.

Commercial-News/Samantha May