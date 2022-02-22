Celebrating Black History

THREE RIVERS — With February being Black History Month, the George Washington Carver Community Center in Three Rivers celebrated the occasion with a small but significant event Saturday.

The event, called “Lyrics and Lunch,” was a celebration of Black history in not just America, but in Three Rivers as well. It featured different speakers sharing stories of Black pioneers locally and nationally, an open mic where people could share songs or poetry, and an assortment of food from Black culture.

More than a dozen community members turned out for the event, with a few people giving speeches on people like Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr., events like the Civil Rights Movement, and Black leaders from Three Rivers’ history such as Maeten Lewis, a former member of the Carver Center’s board, and Luther Channey, a pastor in the area back in the day. Newspaper clippings and posters from the Carver Center’s archives about different moments in Black history both locally and nationally were also on display, featuring political candidates, singers and community leaders.

“We wanted to honor Black History Month. We try to do something every month,” Carver Center President Carolyn McNary said.

“It's been a challenge with COVID over the past couple of years, so we're just trying to give back to the community,” Carver Center Vice President Brandy Peterson added.

Saturday was the first time the particular event was held, and it seemed to go smooth, despite the sparse attendance for the first couple hours of the event. McNary said it was great to see people attend the event to learn more about their history and be in the company of other people.

“I love it,” McNary said. “This is a part of our heritage, something we can strive for. We can only grow here. When I see people coming through the door, I’m happy.”

Learning about their history, McNary added, is very important for the Black community in Three Rivers.

“Our Black history is just chopped up so many different ways: How we got here, our religion, so it is important to come together and know that history,” McNary said. “This is a major reason for the Carver Center to be open, to show that we do respect our history and that it's important. We want it to be important to our community.”

Peterson added that the Carver Center as a whole is important for the Black community, not just for the event, but as a gathering space.

“The Carver Center was built in the 1940s, and it's always been a hub for African-Americans in the community. At one point in time, Three Rivers was extremely segregated, so that's why the Center was built, so that it would be a place for Black people to come and commune and have a safe place,” Peterson said.

McNary was one of the people who spoke during the four-hour long event, speaking about Lewis, her grandmother. She recalled a few stories about Lewis and her influence, as well as about the Carver Center as a whole and how the people there were influential for the Black community back in the day.

“She would get out in the community, get a petition and walk around when something’s going on, like when they tore the bridge down that went from Wood Street to Mechanic Street,” McNary recalled during her presentation. “When they were tearing that bridge down, she was against it, so she petitioned for the bridge to stay up, because when that bridge went down, to get to the other side, you had to go all the way around. After that, they put up the Pealer Street bridge, which she looked at as, if you would’ve just spoke up, you could’ve got your bridge fixed.”

She said in her presentation it’s important more than ever for the community to get involved and know what’s going on.

“I want to inform you too, especially you young people, be aware of what’s going on around you and know that you can make a difference,” McNary said. “Know who’s running for office, know who you want to back up because of what they’re doing. See if they listen to your voice because your voice is powerful, your life is powerful.”

McNary said people who attended can take away a lot from the event, both knowing their history and knowing their strength.

“I guess they can take away some wholeness and some strength,” McNary said. “A lot of what we see on the walls is struggle, but it created strength. I want people to walk away stronger, more proud and more determined to do great.”

