Celebrating 20 years at Golden Finch Frame and Gallery

THREE RIVERS — Golden Finch Frame and Gallery in downtown Three Rivers celebrated its 20th anniversary on Saturday, June 3.

Owner Nancy Boyce said along with the 20th anniversary celebration, the Golden Finch is also celebrating staying on Main Street and not downsizing to move elsewhere.

Boyce said she loves the downtown area and is hopeful. She wants to be a part of the evolution.

“I love the downtown and I want to be a part of seeing it come back again,” Boyce said. “It would be great to see it turn into a big city like the downtowns in Grand Rapids and such. I feel like it is headed in that direction and I am hopeful.”

Boyce said while there was talk of moving, the downtown shop has never closed down, and has been through a renovation.

“It is a whole different look when you walk in the door,” Boyce said.

Previously the shop offered retail merchandise and framing but now, it strictly offers framing. The switch cleared some room on the main floor for a larger showroom.

Boyce said on Friday, June 2; the shop presented a featured artist, who utilized the open showroom. Mixed media artist Eli Yoder used different types of media, such as oil and pastels, to create artwork. Boyce said his artwork would be presented at the Golden Finch for a week before taking it down. She said she is working on presenting featured artists every first Friday of the month.

In addition, Boyce hired a pianist, third-year college student Katherine Piler from Western Michigan University, to perform for Golden Finch’s customers.

Boyce said she is very grateful for the turnout and would like to thank her customers for assisting her in the last 20 years at Golden Finch.

“It was a wonderful turnout with all of our loyal customers, we are so grateful for,” Boyce said.