Commercial-News/Elena Meadows

Celebrating the ‘noon year’

The Talbot sisters of Three Rivers work on New Year’s related crafts at the “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration held Friday, Dec. 30 at the Three Rivers Public Library. From left, Helen, 6, answers time capsule questions; Claire, 6, decorates a tambourine shaker; Bridget, 9, wraps up her time capsule responses for future review. Starting at 11 a.m., plenty of games, crafts and snacks were available before the countdown till high noon and celebration with noisemakers when the clock struck 12.
 

