Cause and origin of Three Rivers structure fire under investigation

THREE RIVERS — On Thursday evening Three Rivers Fire and Ambulance responded to a report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Middle Street at 9:34 p.m., according to Fire Chief Carl Holcomb.

Upon arrival fire crews found a two story residential wood frame home with heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home.

Fire crews entered the first floor and quickly extinguished the fire in the back interior of the home. A search of the structure found it to be vacant.

The cause and origin of this fire incident are under investigation.

The Three Rivers Police Department as well as Semco Energy and American Electric Power crews assisted TRFD personnel on scene.

