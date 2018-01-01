Cass park seeks Dark Sky designation

VANDALIA — Amateur astronomer Robert Parrish of Edwardsburg grew up in the space race era, and has been interested in the stars since he was a child. From the young age when his parents bought him a telescope for Christmas to his current interest in astrophotography, he loves to look at the night sky.

While spending time with his daughter north of Petoskey, he visited Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Emmet County, and a lightbulb went on in his head.

Could a similar park be created locally? he wondered.

Retired from the Cass County Road Commission, he knew Cass County Parks & Recreation director Scott Wyman, and approached him with the possibility.

“I thought it would be a good thing to do for [Dr. T.K.] Lawless Park,” Parrish said. “It’s a beautiful park.”

According to the International Dark-Sky Association website, “an IDA International Dark Sky Park (IDSP) is a land possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and a nocturnal environment that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage, and/or public enjoyment.”

About a year ago, Wyman and the Cass County commissioners got on board, and the approximately two-year application process began with Parrish at the helm.

“The main issue is getting the current security lighting changed over to lighting acceptable to the Dark Sky Association,” Parrish said.

