Cass County man arrested for child sexually abusive material

LANSING — An investigation conducted by the Michigan State Police (MSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force has resulted in the arrest of a man from Cassopolis. Travis Lee Howey, 40, was arrested and arraigned on Oct. 28.

The investigation stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip. Further investigation led to locating a residence in Cass County where the suspect was residing. A search of the home netted multiple internet capable devices and additional evidence. An arrest warrant was issued for Howey, and he was subsequently arrested while lodged in jail on unrelated charges.

Howey has been charged with three counts of distribution/manufacturing of child sexually abusive material, three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, and six counts of computer crimes-use of computer.

If convicted, Howey faces up to 60 years in prison for distribution/manufacturing of child sexually abusive material, 12 years for possession of child sexually abusive material, and 120 years for computer crimes—use of computer for child sexually abusive material.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, please report it to the Cyber Tip Line at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.