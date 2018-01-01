Cass County honors victims of violent crimes during annual ceremony

CASS COUNTY — In front of the Cass County Law and Courts building on Wednesday, April 11, family members and friends of victims who lost their lives due to violent crime in Cass County placed red roses on a stone memorial in remembrance of those victims. In the last 41 years, 102 people have lost their lives due to violent crime in Cass County.

“This is about you as survivors and the loved ones that you lost,” Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said.

“When it comes to the community, it is critical that we maintain our investment in the protection of life. That is what has been great about this country since its inception. We are not perfect, but life is a priority. We know how important it is, but you better than anyone know it because you suffered the pain of a unnatural loss in your family because of homicide. It is very personal and it is very painful. Life, life, life, I cant emphasis it enough how important it is in our society and we need to continue to do that.”



