Cass County crash injures one

LA GRANGE TOWNSHIP — On Friday, Oct. 25 at approximately 9:51 a.m. deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury crash on Dailey Road just south of Pokagon Hwy. in La Grange Township.

Sixty-seven-year-old Scott and Jennie Mcintyre of Niles were traveling eastbound on Pokagon Hwy. when a southbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Ymari Rosales and 38-year-old passenger Beatriz Rosales failed to yield at the stop sign crashing into the McIntyre’s vehicle. LifeCare Ambulance transported Beatriz Rosales to Lakeland Hospital for her injuries. Seatbelts were worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Assisting at the scene were LifeCare Ambulance, Cassopolis Fire, and Pokagon Tribal Police.