Cass County Conservation Club awards scholarships

Jacob Frame (left) and J. Terek Curtis (right) recently received scholarships from the Cass County Conservation Club (CCCC) in Union. Frame received a $1,000 Emil Schmeling Scholarship, and plans to attend Purdue University. Curtis received a $1,000 Gordon Bickel Sr. Scholarship, and plans to attend Trine University. Seth Knuth (not pictured) also received a $1,000 Gordon Bickle Sr. Scholarship and plans to attend Southwestern Michigan College. Connie Bickel (middle) was present when the scholarships were presented in memory of her husband Gordon. The CCCC presents scholarships annually in memory of Bickel and Schmeling.